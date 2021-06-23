Gauteng increases vaccination sites for education workers to 62

Thapelo Lekabe

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday morning was part of the first group of education sector workers to get their Covid-19 jabs.

With teachers and school staff to start receiving their Covid-19 vaccines from Wednesday, the Gauteng department of education has increased the number of vaccination sites in the province to 62.

Department head Edward Mosuwe said they had allocated dedicated sites across the province’s five regions for education sector workers. He said in order to avoid disruptions to teaching and learning at schools, staff would receive their vaccines in batches at specified times.

“Working with the department of health in Gauteng, we’ve said we will determine the areas of demand on an ongoing basis. We want to ensure this process goes seamlessly and overnight it was determined that we can increase the number of sites to 62,” Mosuwe said in an interview with Radio 702.

“Teachers will be told by the principals and district officials the time that has been allocated to them and the site to which they have to go.”

The government aims to vaccinate 582,000 teachers, administrative and support staff in both public and private schools starting from 23 June to 8 July 2021.

In Gauteng, 125,934 workers are expected to receive their jabs in this period. Vaccinations are voluntary and there will be no age limit.

The MEC encouraged all educators and support staff to get vaccinated.

“I feel relieved; we have been waiting for this. Last year’s disruptions delayed the entire education sector by five years and we needed something that will assist us so that delays are not extended. This is the beginning of reducing the lost time,” Lesufi said.

Mosuwe said educators do need to register on the government’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

He said educators who were in the Persal system by the end of April were loaded on the EVDS system. The Persal system identifies employees on the government’s payroll.

“It is important that when teachers go they have their identity documents with them and those who are on medical aid they have to bring their medical aid information.

“Nobody can show up, you’ve got to be informed to go because what we need to do first is make sure that your data has been captured,” Mosuwe said.

