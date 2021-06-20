News
Daily Covid-19 update: 13,155 new cases and 112 related deaths

Citizen reporter

The majority of new cases on Sunday were from Gauteng followed by the Western Cape.

Picture File: Elderly South Africans queue at the Munsieville Centre for the Aged, 17 May 2021, ahead of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine in phase 2 of the vaccine campaign. Picture: Michel Bega

As of Sunday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 1,823,319 with 13,155 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

This represents a 23.7% positivity rate.

112 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 58,702.

The total number of recoveries stood at 1,647,503.

12,549,484 total number of tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

The tests conducted in the last 24 hours were 55,593.

Provincial breakdown

The majority of new cases on Sunday were from Gauteng (66%), followed by the Western Cape (9%).

According to the NICD, new cases on 20 June 2021 in Gauteng were 8,640 and Western Cape 1,166.

North West accounted for 6%; KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape, Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of the new cases.

A further 611 hospital admissions were reported in the past 24 hours.

