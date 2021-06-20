Joburg mayor goes into self-quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

Citizen reporter

13,575 new cases were identified in SA on Saturday with over 8,000 cases from Gauteng.

The Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg Geoff Makhubo has received a positive test result for Covid-19.

The mayor’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said Makhubo on Sunday went into self-quarantine as part of the recovery process.

He said while in quarantine, Makhubo will continue to monitor and provide guidance on work being carried out to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

“Gauteng and indeed Johannesburg are officially in a third wave and residents are urged to take the necessary non-medical precautions seriously and to ensure they wear masks, maintain social distance and limit movement in compliance with the level-3 regulations currently in place,” Ndamase said in a statement.

Gauteng is currently South Africa’s Covid-19 hotspot as the country battles the third wave of the pandemic.

This represented a 23.2% positivity rate.

“The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has increased,” the NICD warned in a statement.

149 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 58,590.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as of 19 June 2021 stood at 545,262 with 477,493 recoveries and 12,079 deaths.

A total number of 5178 people were currently hospitalised in public and private facilities.