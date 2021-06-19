News
Daily Covid-19 update: 13,575 new cases recorded, majority of cases from Gauteng

149 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported.

A member of staff undergoes a PCR Covid test during the Pro-Am in Johannesburg. Picture: Getty Images

As of Saturday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 1,810,164 with 13,575 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

This represented a 23.2% positivity rate.

“The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has increased,” the NICD warned in a statement.

149 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 58,590.

The total number of recoveries stood at 1,640,849. The total number of vaccines administered in SA so far was 2,137,071.

A further 729 hospital admissions were reported in the past 24 hours.

Provincial breakdown

The majority of new cases came from Gauteng (62%) followed by Western Cape (11%).

North West accounted for 6%; Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of cases.

12,493,891 tests have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors.

