Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
14 Jun 2021
Covid-19 | Health | News | South Africa

Nasrec gone, bed space low, as third wave washes over Gauteng hospitals

While Gauteng has become the third wave hotspot, the Nasrec field hospital has been decommissioned at a cost of R3.5 million.

Muelmed Mediclinic hospital. Picture: Pathcare.
The third wave of Covid-19 infections is ravaging Gauteng, leading to hospitals in the province running out of bed space. Despite this, it doesn't look like reopening the 500-bed Nasrec Field hospital is an option as it has been decommissioned at a cost of R3.5 million. Political parties have expressed grave concern over government's capacity to prevent thousands of Covid-19 deaths as cases continue to rise. According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new cases as of Monday were from the Gauteng province, accounting for 64% of the national total. Gauteng the country's new Covid-19...

