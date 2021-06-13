Citizen reporter

As of Sunday, 7 657 new cases and 59 deaths bring the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa to 1 747 082.

Covid-19 in South Africa

There are currently 82 736 active cases in the country, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

In addition, 59 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported as well, which brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 57 765.

Recoveries currently stand at 1 606 581, representing a 92,0% recovery rate.

A total of 12 193 414 tests have been carried out to date, with 44 560 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

To date, 1 773 417 vaccines have been administered in South Africa according to the department of health.

J&J vaccine contaminations

Two million Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Gqeberha plant will no longer be used.

This was announced by Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Saturday during a visit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto as part of her national tour.

The announcement came shortly after the US Food and Drug Administration ( FDA) decided to discard about 60 million doses made at the Baltimore plant due to contamination.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho