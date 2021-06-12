News
Covid outbreak on Namibian tour results in six deaths

A Covid outbreak on a recent Namibian tour has resulted in the deaths of 6 elderly people after 37 out of 40 people on the tour contracted the coronavirus.

Six elderly tourists died from Covid-19 after 37 out of 40 travellers on a bus trip in Namibia tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Netwerk24, the party left South Africa on 10 May and every tourist had to present a letter certifying that they had tested negative.

Four later died in Windhoek, while two died after their return to South Africa. One of the deceased is Danie Blom, owner of Savanna Tours, the company that arranged the trip.

He was airlifted to Johannesburg and died last Sunday.

Queue jumping favours the rich in SA’s slow vaccine rollout

One of the elderly tourists’ children, Chris Zondacht, told Netwerk24 that most of the party were sick by day nine of the tour, after which it was confirmed that almost everyone had tested positive for Covid-19.

One of the tourists told Netwerk24 that it was unclear when the group contracted the virus.

Another touring company, Paarl Rock Tours, dispatched two buses to ferry 33 of the tourists back to the country.

They arrived back on 28 May.

