11 Jun 2021
300k J&J Covid-19 vaccines to be shipped to SA ‘urgently’

Currently, South Africa has two million Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines on hold.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 07, 2021, Johnson & Johnsons Janssen Covid-19 vaccines are seen on a table in Los Angeles, California. - Johnson & Johnson said on June 10, 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration had authorized an extension for the shelf life of its Covid-19 vaccine from three months to four-and-a-half months. The news comes as millions of doses of the single-shot vaccine, which is stored at refrigerator temperatures, were in danger of expiring and being tossed. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

The Department of Health says 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine have been cleared for shipping to South Africa “as a matter of extreme urgency” from the US.

The statement comes after the US Food and Drug Administration announced that 60 million doses of the J&J vaccines, manufactured in Baltimore, be destroyed over fears that the vaccines may have been contaminated at the plant.

Currently, South Africa has two million J&J vaccines on hold.

“The vaccines awaiting distribution from the Gqeberha plant need further assessment by Sahpra [South African Health Products Regulatory Authority] and Sahpra will soon advise if they are suitable for use in South Africa. There is now a real possibility that they may not be, however this is for the regulator to rule on,” the department said on Friday evening.

“Furthermore, the FDA announced that, after careful evaluation of these doses, they approved an extension of the expiry date after determining that the vaccine can be stored in 2-8 degrees celsius [normal bar fridge] for four-and-a-half months instead of three months.”

The FDA is still evaluating more J&J batches for safety and department said it was “hoping that this will make more doses of Johnson & Johnson available”.

Daily Covid-19 stats

Earlier on Friday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases rose to 1,722,086, with 8021 new cases identified in the latest 24-hour cycle.

“The majority of new cases today are from the Gauteng province [60%], followed by the Western Cape [9%] province. Both the Free State and North West provinces accounted for 6%,” National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) spokesperson, Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, said on Friday evening said.

Compiled by Neo Thale

