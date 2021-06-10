Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
10 Jun 2021
7:10 pm
Vaccine rollout should (hopefully) gather real momentum in August

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

Government's efforts to get the Covid-19 vaccination ball rolling have been mired in hiccups, but things will improve as more doses become available.

An empty vile of the Pfizer vaccine. Picture: Neil McCartney
Discovery Health predicts that South Africa's slow Covid-19 vaccine rollout will improve significantly in the third quarter, as more vaccine doses are expected to be come available from later this month. The medical aid group's Sandton vaccination site has seen 33,000 people vaccinated as of Wednesday while nearly 1,2 million people have been vaccinated since the start of the rollout earlier this year. Government's efforts to get the ball rolling amid the third wave of Covid-19 infections have been mired in hiccups, from the disastrous procurement of over a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine weeks before their expiry date,...

