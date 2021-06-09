Gauteng adds 25 more vaccination sites

Siyanda Ndlovu

As the government prepares to speed up vaccinations ahead of the peak of the third wave of Covid-19 infections, the Gauteng provincial government has added 25 more vaccination sites.

This brings the total number of vaccination sites in Gauteng to 129, with 89 public and 40 private sites.

Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the sites are spread across five municipalities.

She said more and more people were now willing to get vaccinated.

“Since the start of the vaccination programme, we have seen a steady increase in the uptake of vaccinations. More and more vaccination sites are now live, which means more people can get vaccinated closer to where they stay or work.

There are now 10 more sites in Joburg, five in Tshwane, four in Ekurhuleni and another three in the West Rand and Sedibeng.

She said that the province was making efforts to ensure that all vaccination sites make adequate plans for walk-ins and that no person will be turned away from vaccination sites.

“Healthcare workers are assisting the elderly in their homes and other settings to register on the EVDS system in preparation for vaccination,” said Kekana.

Since the launch of Phase 2 and Phase 1b of the vaccination programme on 17 May 2021, the province has vaccinated 246,791 people.

“Of these 184,191 are people 60 years and older and 62,600 are healthcare workers. To date a total of 499,533 people have registered on EVDS.”