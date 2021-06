Centenarian Emily Mogape is arguably the oldest recipient of a Covid-19 vaccine so far in South Africa, thanks to the work of researchers at the University of Johannesburg (UJ). Thousands hailing from her informal settlement community in Thembelihle in south-west Johannesburg, however, are afraid their turn may never come. A study conducted in two large Johannesburg informal settlements suggest that the elderly and vulnerable in poor communities are being discriminated against in the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out. Not only is it an uphill battle to get registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) with no access to the relevant technology,...

Centenarian Emily Mogape is arguably the oldest recipient of a Covid-19 vaccine so far in South Africa, thanks to the work of researchers at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

Thousands hailing from her informal settlement community in Thembelihle in south-west Johannesburg, however, are afraid their turn may never come.

A study conducted in two large Johannesburg informal settlements suggest that the elderly and vulnerable in poor communities are being discriminated against in the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out. Not only is it an uphill battle to get registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) with no access to the relevant technology, but poverty means many cannot afford the commute to local vaccination sites, which can cost as much as R44 for some.

Maureen Mnisi, is 59 years old (turning 60) and with the help of the research team is one of a few in her area who has been vaccinated.

She says up to 15 people share a single toilet and even more have to share a communal tap. The nearest clinics where the vaccination sites are situated are so far away that many people may get registered but never make their vaccination date because they may not have money to travel that day.

With the pausing of the Covid-19 relief grant, these communities have descended further into poverty leaving many families relying on a single pensioners grant income. This means some will have to make the choice between getting vaccinated against Covid-19 or buying bread for the day.

Rollout process is too technocratic

The UJ Social Change Vaccine Rollout Project has found that lack of transport and access to the internet pose the biggest risk of a failed roll-out of vaccines to the poor.

Situated in Gauteng’s Covid-19 infection hot spots, these communities need the government’s urgent attention, suggested project leade, Professor Kate Alexander, South African Research Chair in Social Change.

The research team recommends the government provide more vaccination sites and arranges transportation for those who can’t afford to travel. It has also been suggested the government hire more community healthcare workers and provide them with cellphones, among other solutions to the registration conundrum.

Alexandra says the problem is that the Covid-19 rollout plan is too technocratic, as it requires people to have access to certain resources and knowledge about what needs to be done. The government has failed to address the vaccination rollout, she says, as a social issue requiring a more holistic approach. As such, the roll-out is not working in practice and likely poses more danger as the third wave of infections intensifies.

Researcher Bongani Xezwi spent time in Protea South in an informal settlement of 8,000 people and found urgent challenges facing the elderly after helping some of them get registered and vaccinated.

Vaccine hesitancy is rife in this community as despite the government spending millions on an education drive, basic Covid-19 information has not adequately reached these people.

“There is widespread hesitancy, with people complaining about lack of information from the government and some turning vaccination into a political joke. Many people said they would take the vaccine when they saw others doing so,” says Xezwi.

There are hardly any people with smartphones in the area, so community health workers have been going door to door with a pen and paper, manually capturing information from residents to get them registered on the EVDS.

“Using pen and paper to register is laborious and some people complained they had registered but not received an acknowledgment on their phone. The system could be improved by using cheap smartphones to register people. Greater use could be made of unemployed youths, but most of them are hungry and need food,” Xezwi says.

There are not enough basic services in Protea South for even the most basic hygiene needs to protect the community from Covid-19.

