Citizen reporter and AFP
2 Jun 2021
Covid-19 update: Nearly 6k new cases in SA as Biden offers beers for jabs

Drink a beer, sit back for a haircut - and get your Covid-19 vaccination.

Empty vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: Pascal Guyot/AF

As of Wednesday, 2 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,675,013 with 5782 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed.

“This represents a 12,7% positivity rate. We will be monitoring this increase in positivity rate to see if it sustains and, meanwhile, urge all citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions, even if vaccinated,” NICD said.

ALSO READ: Pfizer vaccine second dose will now be administered after 6 weeks

110 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 0 from Eastern Cape, 11 from Free State, 54 from Gauteng, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 11 from Limpopo, 4 from Mpumalanga, 16 from North West, 7 from Northern Cape and 3 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 56,711.

Recoveries now stand at 1,565,684 representing a recovery rate of 93.5%.

A total of 11,713,400 tests have been completed with 45,484 new tests conducted since the last report.

ALSO READ: France to start vaccinating teens against Covid-19

“The following figures represent the tally as at 00.01, 2 June 2021: The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 479,768.

“The total vaccinated under Phase Two with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine is 637,801.

“Therefore, the total number of individuals vaccinated today is 1,117,569.”

US dangles haircuts, beer to boost vaccination rate

Drink a beer, sit back for a haircut – and get your Covid-19 vaccination.

That was President Joe Biden’s message Wednesday in launching a huge final push to inoculate 70 percent of the US adult population by the national holiday of July 4th.

“That’s right: get a shot, have a beer,” President Joe Biden said in a speech announcing the campaign to meet his Independence Day target.

The White House has recruited everything from big brewers like Anheuser-Busch to small Black-owned barber shops to spearhead the effort.

“We’re asking the American people for help,” Biden said.

“It’s going to take everyone…, so we can declare independence from Covid-19 and free ourselves from the grip it has held over our life for the better part of a year.”

Biden said the country is on the cusp of achieving the 70% goal.

RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD

France to start vaccinating teens against Covid-19
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
PREMIUM!

COVID-19

Life insurance claims show Covid death toll may be underreported
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SIU head raises concern for safety of PPE corruption witnesses
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cape Town Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations cancelled due to Covid-19
1 day ago
1 day ago


