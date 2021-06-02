Brendan Seery
Deputy Editor
2 Jun 2021
News
Covid-19 vaccination: Joy of getting the jab

Parcels of seven people were carefully shepherded along to the vaccination room, where there were seven inoculation stations.

A health worker prepares to inoculate the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus to Chinese nationals living in Sri Lanka, at the Colombo Port City project premises, in Colombo on April 6, 2021, after local health authorities cleared the use of the Chinese-made jab only for Chinese nationals resident in the island. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
I didn’t have very high hopes when I set out into the bitter cold yesterday morning in search of a jab. After all, the power had gone off in the early hours of the morning and we had woken up to a trickle of water. Just another day in the Republic of SNAFU. My experience with the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) hadn’t been that great either. After registering way back in April, I had not got any further SMS communication, however. There have been conflicting reports about whether “walk-ins” are being accepted at vaccination sites. A friend then said...

