Covid-19 vaccination: Joy of getting the jab
Brendan Seery
Parcels of seven people were carefully shepherded along to the vaccination room, where there were seven inoculation stations.
A health worker prepares to inoculate the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus to Chinese nationals living in Sri Lanka, at the Colombo Port City project premises, in Colombo on April 6, 2021, after local health authorities cleared the use of the Chinese-made jab only for Chinese nationals resident in the island. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
Read more on these topics