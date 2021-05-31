Asanda Matlhare
Cyril’s new restrictions too lenient, say experts

Asanda Matlhare

Experts argued that the best way to flatten the Covd-19 curve would have been to close all restaurants and ban alcohol sales.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS
Experts in the alcohol industry said adjusted level 2 lockdown implemented by President Cyril Ramaphosa was fairly lenient, especially because Gauteng was already in the third wave. Public health lawyer Safura Abdool Karim said the decision to move to level 2 was not entirely motivated by public health and noted there was a lot of compromise and deference towards the economic effect of lockdown. “The concession was the restrictions were quite lenient compared to previous ones and obviously government had to balance tension between promoting public health and preserving economic interest,” she said. Abdool Karim said the best way to...

