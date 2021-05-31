Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
31 May 2021
The science behind life-saving Covid-19 public policy

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

The science which informs how Covid-19 is treated is constantly shifting and exploring new approaches, with a few drugs showing promise.

A scientist of Alicante's General Universitary Hospital holds a vial used for a new test for detecting antibodies against the COVID-19 in Alicante city, eastern Spain, 30 May 2021. These researchers, using technology of the Spanish Higher Center for Scientific Research (CSIC), have developed a new test of 'extreme' sensitivity capable of detecting antibodies against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), hitherto invisible in patients who have overcome the virus and who apparently had not generated any immunity. EPA-EFE/PEP MORELL
Science is beginning to inform public policy with sweeping effects in countries around the world as the threat of Covid-19's negative effects on the world order intensifies. In addition to data arising from the fast-paced drive to develop and distribute Covid-19 vaccines, governments have increasingly relied on crucial scientific research in order to implement governance and public health policies in response to Covid-19. Dr Jeremy Nel, Head of Infectious Diseases at Wits University describes this as an explosion of important research which has arisen over the last year and a half surrounding COVID-19. Not least of all is this the...

