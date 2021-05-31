The science behind life-saving Covid-19 public policy
Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
The science which informs how Covid-19 is treated is constantly shifting and exploring new approaches, with a few drugs showing promise.
A scientist of Alicante's General Universitary Hospital holds a vial used for a new test for detecting antibodies against the COVID-19 in Alicante city, eastern Spain, 30 May 2021. These researchers, using technology of the Spanish Higher Center for Scientific Research (CSIC), have developed a new test of 'extreme' sensitivity capable of detecting antibodies against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), hitherto invisible in patients who have overcome the virus and who apparently had not generated any immunity. EPA-EFE/PEP MORELL
Read more on these topics