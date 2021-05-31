Daily Covid-19 update: 2,792 new cases as 970,448 people vaccinated

Citizen Reporter & AFP

As of Monday, 31 May, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,665,617 with 2,792 new cases identified, the Department of Health has confirmed.

67 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 4 from Eastern Cape, 13 from Free State, 17 from Gauteng, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 15 from Limpopo, 4 from Mpumalanga, 4 from North West, 0 from Northern Cape and 2 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 56,506.

Recoveries now stand at 1,559,337 representing a recovery rate of 93,6%.

A total of 11,606,570 tests have been completed with 31,523 new tests conducted since the last report.

The total number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke programme is 479,768. The total vaccinated in phase two as of Sunday is 490,680.

“These vaccinations were with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Total individuals vaccinated; Sisonke and Pfizer first dose is 970,448.”

Meanwhile, registrations on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) is 3,107,130.

“Of these 956,239 are heath care workers and 2,150,891 are the elderly.”

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

Indian variant in China

Chinese authorities impose fresh travel limits, cancel flights and test thousands of residents in Guangdong after the coronavirus variant first detected in India is found in China’s most populous province.

Jabs for all French adults

France opens up vaccines to all adults a week before Germany, as Europe races to avoid another wave of infections caused by new Covid-19 variants.

Hard times ahead

Italy faces a “formidable” challenge as it tries to fix its long-ailing economy with the help of EU post-pandemic recovery funds, central bank governor Ignazio Visco warns.

Testing Olympics fans

Fans at the Games in Tokyo may have to be vaccinated or test negative before being allowed into venues, a report in Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun says.

Palau first case

The remote Pacific nation of Palau reports its first confirmed case but authorities say it was a past infection that poses no transmission risk.

No Copa in Argentina

Virus-hit Argentina’s hosting of the Copa America football tournament has been suspended, says the South American football body.

Qualifiers rejigged

Several World Cup football qualifiers scheduled to be played in China are moved to Dubai over infections in the Syria and Maldives teams, the Chinese Football Association says.

3.5 million dead

The pandemic has killed at least 3,543,125 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 594,431 deaths, followed by Brazil with 461,931, India with 329,100, Mexico with 223,507 and Britain with 127,781.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.

