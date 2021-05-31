Daily Covid-19 update: 3,755 new infections, North West reports most deaths

Thapelo Lekabe

Recoveries now stand at 1,556,874 representing a recovery rate of 93,6%.

As of Sunday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,662,825 with 3,755 new cases identified, the Department of Health has confirmed.

76 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 0 from Eastern Cape, 8 from Free State, 17 from Gauteng, 0 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 44 from North West, 1 from Northern Cape and 6 from Western Cape.

ALSO READ: Level 2 lockdown measures back from Monday, with no changes to alcohol sales

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 56,439.

Recoveries now stand at 1,556,874 representing a recovery rate of 93,6%.

A total of 11,606,570 tests have been completed with 31,523 new tests conducted since the last report.

The total number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke programme is 479,768. The total vaccinated in phase two as of Sunday is 488,551.

“These vaccinations were with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Total individuals vaccinated; Sisonke and Pfizer first dose is 968,319.”

30 May the cumulative number #COVID19 cases identified in SA on 30 May 2021 is 1 662 825, with 3 755 new cases reported. 76 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 56 439 deaths.The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 556 874 representing a recovery rate of 93, 6%. pic.twitter.com/kezNGaD6j3 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 31, 2021

Lockdown level 2

On Sunday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation and announced that the country would be placed on alert level 2 effective from Monday.

Under level 2, the national curfew will run from 11pm to 4am. Previously, the more severe curfew began at 10pm.

Restaurants, bars and other social establishments will have to ensure they close by 10pm to ensure staff and patrons can get home in time. Gatherings will be limited to 100 people maximum, with no more than 50% capacity allowed in smaller venues.

The president surprised many by not changing the restrictions around the sale of alcohol.

He once again reminded South Africans to keep wearing their masks and sanitising, maintaining social distance and avoiding gatherings, which could turn into super-spreader events.

Additional reporting by Charles Cilliers.

READ NEXT: Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa to act against Mkhize over Digital Vibes scandal