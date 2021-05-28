Daily Covid-19 update: 4,576 new cases, 123 more deaths reported

Citizen reporter

A total of 11,535,429 tests have been completed with 39,802 new tests conducted since the last report.

As of Friday 28 May 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa stood at 1,645,551 with 4,576 new cases recorded in a day, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

123 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 0 from Eastern Cape, 38 from Free State, 23 from Gauteng, 6 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 16 from Limpopo, 6 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 30 from Northern Cape and 4 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 56,293.

Recoveries now stand at 1,551,520 meaning South Africa currently has a recovering rate of 93,8%.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa to address SA ‘soon’ on lockdown measure

A total of 11,535,429 tests have been completed with 39,802 new tests conducted since the last report.

The latest statistics for vaccines administered have not been communicated by Mkhize or the Department of Health.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 645 551, with 4 576 new cases reported. 123 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 56 293 deaths. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 551 520 representing a recovery rate of 93, 8%. pic.twitter.com/Ah217LVZzy — Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 28, 2021

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

WHO worries

The Covid-19 pandemic will not be over until at least 70 percent of people are vaccinated, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) regional director for Europe Hans Kluge tells AFP.

Kluge also says in an interview that one of his main worries is the increased contagiousness of new variants and deplores that the vaccine rollout in Europe is still “too slow”.

Pfizer for kids

The European Union’s drug watchdog approves the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus jab for 12- to 15-year-olds, the first vaccine to get the green light for children in the bloc.

India’s ‘very slow’ easing

Indian authorities announce a “very very slow” easing of the lockdown in the capital New Delhi as infections fall but with an official daily death toll still above 3,600.

Tokyo emergency extended

Japan extends a virus state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of the country until June 20, just over a month before the Olympics.

Malaysia locks down

Malaysia announces a “total lockdown” from Tuesday for the first time in over a year as it battles a rapidly escalating coronavirus outbreak that has strained the healthcare system.

Health passes

The United States says it is seriously considering creating a vaccine passport for Americans travelling abroad, as Greece becomes one of the first EU countries to unveil the digital health certificate agreed by the bloc.

Vaccines in Africa

French President Emmanuel Macron vows during a visit to South Africa to help push for the production of vaccines in Africa, saying intellectual property rights should not hinder the necessary technology transfer.

Covid on Everest

Two Icelanders manage to climb Mount Everest despite having contracted coronavirus and even though Nepalese authorities insist there have been no virus cases on the world’s highest peak.

J&J gets UK thumbs up

Britain approves the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

US inflation

US inflation climbed 3.6 percent in April compared to the same month of 2020 as prices recovered from the mass business disruptions caused by the pandemic.

3.5 million dead

The pandemic has killed at least 3,513,088 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 593,288 deaths, followed by Brazil with 456,674, India with 318,895, Mexico with 222,657 and Britain with 127,758.

The figures are based on reports by the health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.

READ MORE: Third Covid wave: Booze ban not off the table, says Health Department