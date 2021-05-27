Daily Covid-19 update: 4,424 new cases recorded as 828,204 vaccinated

Citizen Reporter

As of Thursday 27 May 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa stood at 1,649,977 with 4,424 new cases recorded in a day, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

93 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 1 from Eastern Cape, 17 from Free State, 42 from Gauteng, 3 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 15 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 0 from Northern Cape and 15 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 56,170.

Recoveries now stand at 1,548,092 meaning South Africa currently has a recovering rate of 93,8%.

A total of 11,495,627 tests have been completed with 43,442 new tests conducted since the last report.

The total number of vaccines administered stood at under the Sisonke Programme is 479,768 while phase two of the which kick started last week has seen 348,436 people getting vaccinated.

This now brings the total number of people vaccinated nationally to 828,204.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

Johnson hits back

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denies overseeing the needless deaths of many thousands of Covid patients, after his former chief adviser Dominic Cummings called him “unfit for the job” and said Health Secretary Matt Hancock was a serial liar.

Vietnam jabs factory workers –

Vietnam begins vaccinating hundreds of thousands of factory workers in its industrialised north to combat its largest Covid-19 outbreak so far, days after the country reported a daily record in new cases.

EU backs Tokyo Olympics

The bloc gives its backing to a “safe and secure” Olympic Games despite calls for the event in Japan in July to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Nepal vaccine plea

Nepal’s prime minister calls on the international community to supply the Himalayan nation with nearly 40 million Covid-19 shots to combat a new wave of infections that has overwhelmed hospitals.

Sweden maps out easing

Sweden’s government announces a plan to ease Covid-19 restrictions, starting on June 1 but without a firm date for a complete reopening.

Cyprus eases curbs

Cyprus announces it will ease restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus on June 10, including lifting a seven-month-long curfew and opening nightclubs.

US jobless at pandemic low

New filings for US unemployment benefits slid lower for a fourth straight week, reaching a new pandemic low as Covid-19 vaccines help the economy rebound, the government says.

Facebook U-turn

Facebook reverses its policy banning posts suggesting the Covid-19 was man-made, highlighting the challenge of policing misinformation and disinformation on the world’s largest social network.

3.5 million dead

The pandemic has killed at least 3,500,321 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 591,957 deaths, followed by Brazil with 454,429, India with 315,235, Mexico with 222,232 and Britain with 127,748.

The figures are based on reports by the health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The World Health Organization says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.

