Daily Covid-19 update: 4623 new cases recorded in SA

Citizen Reporter

102 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported.

As of Wednesday 26 May 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa stood at 1 645 555 with 4 623 new cases recorded in a day, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

102 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 4 from Eastern Cape, 6 from Free State, 24 from Gauteng, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 5 from Limpopo, 4 from Mpumalanga, 45 from North West, 0 from Northern Cape and 9 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 56 077.

Recoveries now stand at 1 546 583 meaning South Africa currently has a recovering rate of 94%.

A total of 11 452 185 tests have been completed with 45 877 new tests conducted since the last report.

The total number of vaccines administered stood at under the Sisonke Programme is 479 768 while phase two of the which kick started last week has seen 282 135 people getting vaccinated.

This now brings the total number of people vaccinated nationally to 761 903.

Cracks beginning to show in SA’s vaccination data system

Although kicking off with a promising, albeit slow, start to the vaccine roll-out, cracks rather than glitches have started to appear in the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

Many social media users were reporting they managed to get vaccinated as “walk-ins” at vaccination sites, merely having to produce their identity documents to prove they were over 60.

There were also claims many people under 60 were registering by falsely claiming to be a health worker or in a health-related job. At the same time, there were many over-60s who had registered on the EVDS who have received no notification of appointments for the jab.

Also, there were some reports from people who did receive SMS appointments – but that these were at short notice or required them to go to a vaccination centre far away.

Additional reporting by Reitumtse Makwea