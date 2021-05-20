Clicks starts vaccinating over 60s against Covid-19

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

Those over the age of 60 years have begun getting their jabs at 51 Clicks pharmacies around the country.

Pharmacy chain Clicks has started providing Covid-19 vaccinations to citizens over the age of 60 years at 51 Clicks pharmacies around the country.

The move follows several pharmacy groups announcing their readiness to begin providing Covid-19 vaccines, including Dis-Chem and independent pharmacies.

Clicks chief commercial officer Rachel Wrigglesworth says the company’s vaccinators were ready to be of service to the elderly community.

Here’s what to expect

The company says Covid-19 vaccinations are free for all South Africans. For medical aid members, the cost is covered by their medical scheme. For those who are uninsured, this is funded by the government.

People must first register on the government’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) online portal.

Those who meet the requirements will receive an SMS from the Department of Health with their unique voucher indicating their selected vaccination site.

Walk-ins won’t be assisted without registration on the EVDS system. Upon arrival at the Clicks store, a Clicks vaccine assistant will verify details and request consent to vaccinate.

Registered patients need to bring their ID, SMS voucher and medical aid card on hand, if applicable. Those vaccinated will be monitored for 15 minutes afterwards for possible side effects.

“Our healthcare professionals have been trained and are administering vaccinations safely and efficiently. Vaccinations save lives and are critical in building herd immunity,” Wrigglesworth said.

She said the roll out of phase two of the vaccination programme was an important milestone in the fight against the pandemic, especially for those over the age of 60 who are at higher risk.

At the weekend, the Clicks Pharmacy Group announced it had been given approval by the Department of Health (DOH) to offer vaccinations at 47 sites around the country, with a further 520 locations still awaiting approval.

Also geared up for helping the roll-out, Dis-Chem has 32 dedicated vaccination sites nationwide,11 of which will be ready to commence vaccinations next week Monday, 24 May. The group said it would be able to vaccinate about 800,000 people each month, provided the government sends stock.

The Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA) recently announced it is gearing up to offer Covid-19 vaccinations to the public. Two of these pharmacies in Gauteng have been approved to provide vaccines to healthcare workers and 500 more are in the application process.

