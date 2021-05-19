Covid-19
Daily Covid-19 update: 3522 cases recorded as North West tops daily deaths

'Provinces are back capturing data as far back as December 2020 as part of their Covid-19 mortality audits,' Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

The Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: AFP

As of Wednesday 19 May 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases stands at 1,621,362 with 3522 new cases recorded in a day, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

167 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 3 from Eastern Cape, 38 from Free State, 35 from Gauteng, 6 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 19 from Limpopo, 3 from Mpumalanga, 46 from North West, 7 from Northern Cape and 10 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 55,507.

“Provinces are back capturing data as far back as December 2020 as part of their Covid-19 mortality audits,” Mkhize said.

Recoveries now stand at 1,528,868, meaning South Africa currently has a recovering rate of 94.2%.

A total of 11,207,305 tests have been completed with 40,355  new tests conducted since the last report.

“The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 480,665. These vaccinations were with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson [J&J] vaccine and are therefore completed vaccinations.

“The total vaccinated in phase two as at 5.10pm on Wednesday is 77,505. These vaccinations were with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine,” Mkhize concluded.

Vaccinated MEC tests positive for Covid-19

Earlier on Wednesday, the Gauteng provincial announced that health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi had tested positive for Covid-19.

Mokgethi, who was vaccinated in February, is currently in isolation with mild symptoms and everyone who was in contact with her has been advised to isolate and get tested.

Compiled by Neo Thale

