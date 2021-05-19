Vaccinated Gauteng health MEC tests positive for Covid-19

Citizen reporter

Gauteng MEC for health, Nomathemba Mokgethi, has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Gauteng provincial government said Mokgethi was currently in isolation with mild symptoms and everyone who was in contact with her has been advised to isolate and get tested.

Mokgethi was vaccinated for Covid-19 back in February.

“The health MEC was one of the first people to receive the Johnson & Johnson [J&J] vaccine under the Sisonke Programme in Gauteng. The Covid-19 vaccine prevents severe illness, hospitalisation and death.

“MEC Mokgethi is not exhibiting any severe symptoms and will remain in isolation for the next 10 days. Today [Wednesday], the MEC participated in a virtual meeting of the executive council.

On Monday, Mokgethi accompanied Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on a visit to the Munsieville Care for the Aged to launch South Africa’s phase two vaccination roll-out programme, with more than 2.1 million having registered to get inoculated.

Last week, during a protest by emergency medical services (EMS) workers from the East Rand, along with security personnel, acting head of the provincial department of health Arnold Malotana had to accept their memorandum on behalf of Mokgethi, who cited that she was too ill to meet the protesters.

Compiled by Neo Thale. Additional reporting by Reitumetse Makwea