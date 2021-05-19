Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Upping time between 2 Pfizer jabs will buy SA valuable time

Studies show a positive response to delaying the second jab, meaning the government can use this delay to secure more vaccine doses.

Picture File: Petra Pliego receives her first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from a health care worker at a clinic targeting Central American Indigenous residents at CIELO, an Indigenous rights organisation, on 10 April 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: AFP.
The government can make the best of a bad situation and buy itself time to fine-tune the vaccine rollout, by stretching the delay between the required two doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to three months, experts say. This follows Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize's announcement earlier this week that due to a recent scientific discovery, recipients of the Pfizer two-dose vaccine regime will wait three months between doses. According to a recent study in the UK, this amount of time is optimal between doses to allow for the development of antibodies against Covid-19, which will increase the effectiveness of...

