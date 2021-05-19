Upping time between 2 Pfizer jabs will buy SA valuable time
Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Studies show a positive response to delaying the second jab, meaning the government can use this delay to secure more vaccine doses.
Picture File: Petra Pliego receives her first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from a health care worker at a clinic targeting Central American Indigenous residents at CIELO, an Indigenous rights organisation, on 10 April 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: AFP.
Read more on these topics