Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
19 May 2021
12:47 pm
Covid-19
Covid-19 | Premium

Prison vaccine roll out begins amid Covid-19 safety concerns

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

Phase 2 has allowed for prisoners over the age of 60 to begin receiving their jabs.

Picture: iStock
The Covid-19 vaccine roll out has finally reached South Africa's prisons and the first inmates over the age of 60 have begun to receive the jab countrywide. Workers and inmates have raised various concerns suggesting it is urgent that vaccines are received in the correctional services environment. Although, Phase 2 of the roll-out has been criticised as slow, the Department of Correctional Services has assured the nation that the vaccination prisoners was well under way and on time in terms of the national government's three-phase plan. Also Read: Prisoners show pupils how it’s done – score 86% pass rate Department...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

POLITICS

'ANC dithering must stop': IFP calls for finality on Gauteng e-tolls
16 hours ago
16 hours ago
PREMIUM!

LOCAL NEWS

Gauteng NGOs fear for the poor as state stalls on funding
2 days ago
2 days ago
PREMIUM!

TRAVEL

Western Cape is the perfect place to be in the winter time
3 days ago
3 days ago

NEWS

A successful vaccination programme is possible and this is how
5 days ago
5 days ago