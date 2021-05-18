Ban booze now, just in case, says alcohol policy group

Citizen reporter

By limiting access to alcohol sooner rather than later, the government would be helping the healthcare system and reduce infections proactively the alliance said.

The government should execute a pre-emptive strike against the coming third wave of the coronavirus and reduce access to alcohol immediately.

It should move the curfew from midnight to 10pm.

This is the view of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA (Saapa SA) which says “tough decisions” now will the country help later.

While the alliance admits South Africa is not in a third wave at the moment, it said “alcohol consumption should not aggravate the predicted impact of the third wave”.

By limiting access to alcohol sooner rather than later, the government would be helping the healthcare system and reduce infections, Saapa said.

It also warned that if access to alcohol was not imposed now, a complete ban could be on the cards later.

However, the business community sees the situation a little differently.

Last week Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) said while “decisive action is preferable to none” it should be based on “scientific evidence as well both our own successes and failures, and those in other countries around the world”.

BLSA went on to say that what was practice during a previous wave might not be needed now.

It singled out “highly restrictive curfews”, as well as alcohol and cigarette bans.

Compiled by Hendri Pelser