Tutu, elders lead the way on Covid-19 vaccinations
Asanda Matlhare
As phase two of the government’s drive to vaccinate five million people over the age of 60 by the end of June kicked off, scores of older citizens were vaccinated at Munsieville Centre.
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu visits the Brooklyn Hospital Centre vaccination site on 17 May 2021 in Cape Town. According to media reports, the health department launched phase two of its vaccination rollout with the aim of vaccinating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach