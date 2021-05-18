Asanda Matlhare
18 May 2021
5:00 am
Tutu, elders lead the way on Covid-19 vaccinations

As phase two of the government’s drive to vaccinate five million people over the age of 60 by the end of June kicked off, scores of older citizens were vaccinated at Munsieville Centre.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu visits the Brooklyn Hospital Centre vaccination site on 17 May 2021 in Cape Town. According to media reports, the health department launched phase two of its vaccination rollout with the aim of vaccinating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Leading by example and to show the country that “there is nothing to fear” from the Covid-19 vaccination, a jovial Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was inoculated in Cape Town yesterday, along with his wife, Leah. He and other society elders made an emphatic statement yesterday by turning out in their numbers for the first jab of the Pfizer vaccine. “The Arch” had earlier agreed to be an ambassador for the vaccination campaign, remarking that “many people are scared or wary of this simple, safe and effective way of protecting people against infectious diseases before they even come into contact with...

