Third Covid-19 wave or not, it’s back to school

The Department of Education says schools are safer than being at home since the department found confirmed cases among pupils and teachers happened off school premises.

Third wave of Covid-19 infections or not, the department of basic education is resolute in considering opening all primary schools as research shows limited transmission at schools. The Council of Education Ministers is expected to meet tomorrow to decide on shutting down sports activities which have contributed to the increase of infections in Gauteng schools. A frustrated parent, Dominique van Staden, said her child’s marks dropped drastically in the first term, compared to last year due to continuous changes in timetables and rotational classes. ALSO READ: SA not in Covid-19 third wave yet as vaccine roll-out gets underway “Last year,...

