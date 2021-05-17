SA not in Covid-19 third wave yet as vaccine roll-out gets under way

Molefe Seeletsa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the vaccination programme would start slowly before being ramped up towards the end of the month.

As the South Africa government got its phase two vaccination programme under way on Monday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has indicated that the country is not yet in the Covid-19 third wave, however, remains at risk.

Mkhize, accompanied by Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the provincial health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, visited Munsieville Care for the Aged to launch the vaccination roll-out programme, with more than 2.1 million having registered to get inoculated.

Senior citizens were urged to register on the health department’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) as no walk-ins are allowed under phase two.

Speaking to the media, Mkhize said he was impressed with the launch so far, adding that more vaccination sites would open throughout the week as over 85 sites have been earmarked across the country.

“It’s been several weeks and months planning for the start of phase two of the vaccination programme, as well as the continuation from where the Sisonke project has left off. We’ve had to prepare our colleagues in the provinces making sure their sites are ready, that all systems are in place,” he said.

The minister said the department of health was targeting to vaccine about five million people aged over 60 by the end of June.

1/5 Elderly South Africans receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Munsieville Centre for the Aged, on Monday, as part of phase 2 of the vaccine campaign. Picture: Michel Bega 2/5 Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza receives the Covid-19 vaccine at the Munsieville Centre for the Aged, on Monday, as part of phase two of the vaccine campaign. Picture: Michel Bega 3/5 Elderly South Africans receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Munsieville Centre for the Aged, on Monday, as part of phase two of the vaccine campaign. Picture: Michel Bega 4/5 Elderly South Africans receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Munsieville Centre for the Aged, on Monday, as part of phase two of the vaccine campaign. Picture: Michel Bega 5/5 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, Gauteng premier David Makhura and health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi arrive to greet elderly South Africans queueing to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Munsieville Centre for the Aged, on Monday, as part of phase two of the vaccine campaign. Picture: Michel Bega

The minister also confirmed that healthcare workers who were not vaccinated under the Sisonke project would get the jab this week, under phase 1b.

The vaccination programme starts amid fears of third wave of Covid-19 infections as cases have been rising over the past few weeks.

While Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza was among senior citizens that were vaccinated on Monday, Mkhize highlighted that they will not have the option to choose which jab get they get between Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

More vaccines are expected to arrive as the programme goes on, Mkhize added.