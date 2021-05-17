Leaked memo shows how much private health providers pay for vaccine

Amanda Watson

A leaked memo from the Department of Health spells out exactly how much vaccinations will cost private healthcare providers.

“The price of the Pfizer vaccine from the distributor will be R308,48 per dose,” said Director General of the Department of Health Dr Sandile Buthelezi in the memo.

He noted there were six doses of the vaccine in a vial; hence the cost per vial is R1850,88.

“The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine to be administered 21 days apart and can be stored at between -80°C and -60°C for the entire expiry date or at -15°C to -25°C for 14 days or 2°C to 8°C for [five] days,” Buthelezi said.

He noted the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) would schedule medical scheme members and where required also schedule uninsured vaccinees.

“In the case of Johnson & Johnson, the medical scheme will be billed R286.96 plus VAT, a total of R330.00 per dose,” Buthelezi said.

“The price of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine from the distributor will be R286,96 per dose. There are [five] doses of the vaccine in a vial; hence the cost per vial is R1434,80. The J&J vaccine is a single dose vaccine and can be stored at -15°C to -20°C for the entire expiry date or 2°C to 8°C for 3 months.”

Buthelezi went on to say the cost of administering the vaccine for a health facility registered to vaccinate would be R70 per vaccination and cover for vaccine waste, including the confirmation of details on the EVDS, preparation of the vaccine, vaccination, counselling, and 15 minutes waiting period in the facility following vaccination.

“There shall be no additional fee levied for the vaccination,” Buthelezi said.

“For insured vaccinees, the cost of administration will be paid in full by medical schemes since this is a prescribed minimum benefit.”

He added in the case of uninsured vaccinees referred to a private health establishment via the EVDS, “the billing will be to the National Department of Health”.