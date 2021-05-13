Afriforum pleads for Ivermectin ahead of Covid-19 third wave

Siyanda Ndlovu

This is in the light of evidence that the third wave of Covid-19 infections has started in South Africa.

Civil rights organisation AfriForum has once again reiterated its calls to the government to allow the use of Ivermectin as a Covid-9 treatment.

Yesterday Health Minister Zweli Mkhize warned a third wave of Covid-19 infections was fast approaching. Afriforum said it would be “irresponsible to watch and stand by as people die, knowing there is a safe drug that can be added to their treatment protocol”.

On Tuesday the group along with the I Can Make A Difference organisation sent an urgent letter to various health authorities imploring them to recommend Ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19.

The letter was addressed to the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19, the Department of Health, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) and Parliament’s portfolio committee on health.

“The evidence clearly shows that Ivermectin has a critical role to play in the fight against Covid-19,” reads the letter.

“The time to act to stop preventable deaths and the destruction of lives and livelihoods through lockdowns is now. It is time to recommend Ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19,” said Barend Uys, head of research at AfriForum.

The time has come to allow emergency use access of Ivermectin and to make this cheap, safe and effective drug available and accessible to all citizens.

The group earlier this year filed a court application against Sahpra and Mkhize to ensure that Ivermectin was available to doctors who want to prescribe it to treat Covid-19.

Since then Sahpra has allowed the registration of Soolantra 10mg/g cream formulation, which contains ivermectin but reiterated this was not related to Covid-19.

“Soolantra cream is indicated for the topical treatment of moderate to severe inflammatory lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adult patients and is not for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19,” the regulator said in a statement.

“There is insufficient scientific evidence on the efficacy of Ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19. Thus, Sahpra’s position, as communicated on 28 January 2021, remains as stated,” it said.