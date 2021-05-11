Daily Covid-19 update: 1548 cases recorded as death toll approaches 55k

Citizen reporter

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 vaccines that have been administered stands at 414,372.

As of Tuesday 11 May 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,599,272, with 1548 new cases recorded, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

71 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 3 from Eastern Cape, 23 from Free State, 16 from Gauteng, 5 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 16 from Northern Cape and 8 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 54,896.

Recoveries now stand at 1,519,258 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

A total of 10,931,906 tests have been completed with 26,075 new tests conducted since the last report.

