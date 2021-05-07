‘Gauteng prepared for third Covid-19 wave’ – Makhura

Molefe Seeletsa

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the province is prepared and the focus is on flattening the infection curve.

South Africa remains at significant risk of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is already showing early signs of rising cases in Gauteng according to Premier David Makhura.

“All indications are that we are in the early phase of the third wave and nobody should come tell us otherwise. Nobody should say there will be no third wave,” Makhura said.

Makhura was speaking at the opening of a newly built 150-bed Covid-19 isolation ward at Bronkhospruit Hospital on Thursday.

In partnership between the Gauteng government, BMW South Africa and the German government, the hospital has been upgraded to a 210-bed facility, after the addition to the preexisting 60 beds.

The premier said the provincial government was not only erecting field hospitals, but building infrastructure that would continue to provide communities with access to healthcare services beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking about Gauteng’s readiness for the third Covid-19 wave, Makhura said the province was prepared and the focus had been on flattening the infection curve.

“We have also added additional staff – 4,000 professionals – to the staff complement of the department of health,” he said.

The premier said the province was monitoring the possibility of increasing hospital admissions, among other things.

“We are monitoring hospital admissions, mortality and the increase in mobility. Our team of scientists says when there is increased mobility and increased interactions between people the risk is far greater.

“What have we learned during the first and second wave was to build tracking capacity with a team of scientists monitoring cases on a daily basis. They will be able to pick up which areas are hot spots,” he said.

Makhura has also expressed his concern about the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in India.

Gauteng’s largest metropolitan districts – Johannesburg , Sedibeng, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane – have seen a more than 20% average increase in cases over the past two weeks, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday evening.

In a statement, Mkhize said there was a “worrying trend” of rising cases, which had prompted the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to flag the districts as “under observation”.

The minister said even though some of districts had a low numbers of cases, the “significant rise in percentage changes should be taken as a serious warning”.

According to the NICD, Gauteng is expected to be the hardest-hit province, since it is home to more than a quarter of South Africa’s population.