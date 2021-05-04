Brian Sokutu
SA to limit flights from India over variant fears

Over 300,000 new Covid-19 cases are being reported daily in India, with thousands of deaths, largely driven by the B.1.617 variant.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: @COVID_19_ZA/Twitter.
Despite an adverse impact on tourism, South Africa could soon be limiting flights from India, enforcing compulsory testing and quarantining travellers, among measures in response to the B.1.617 Covid-19 variant, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) warned on Tuesday. ALSO READ: Covid-19: Crew on ship from India test positive in Durban With India having become the global pandemic epicentre, over 300,000 new Covid-19 cases are being reported daily, with thousands of deaths, largely driven by the B.1.617 variant. While Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has called for calm, the health department and local scientific research entities have been on...

