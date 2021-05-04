Covid-19 gathering steam in India, Brazil and world, says WHO

“What is happening in India and Brazil could happen elsewhere unless we all take these public health precautions the WHO has been calling for since the beginning of the pandemic,” he told reporters at the news briefing in Geneva.

“Covid-19 is a very different disease, but the approach is the same. The absence of any one of these key measures presents a weakness that this virus will exploit, as we are seeing all over the world.”

He said the WHO was hard at work trying to battle the state of the pandemic in India.

“WHO is providing critical equipment and supplies including oxygen concentrators, lab supplies and mobile field hospitals.”

“We’re also providing advice for people how to provide care at home for families unable to find a hospital bed. For patients with the severe or critical disease, WHO recommends treatment with dexamethasone.”

He said the WHO foundation was also raising funds to support the need for oxygen and related supplies globally.