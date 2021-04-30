Daily Covid-19 update: 1674 new cases as three provinces report no deaths

Neo Thale

Meanwhile, Gift of the Givers has called on the public for donations to assist its intervention in India, where there has been a surge in Covid-19 cases.

As of Friday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,581,210 with 1674 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

19 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 3 from Eastern Cape, 1 from Free State, 7 from Gauteng, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 3 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 0 from Northern Cape and 1 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 54,350.

Recoveries now stand at 1,505,620 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

A total of 10,654,870 tests have been completed with 29,840 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 317,656.

READ MORE: Thursday’s Covid-19 update

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 30 April. Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/dc8gBMmCiI — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers, has called on the public for donations to assist its intervention in India, where there has been a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The country had more than 18 million cases by Thursday and hospitals and mortuaries reported they were overwhelmed. On the same day, India recorded 379,257 new infections and 3,645 deaths.