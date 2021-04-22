ANC bids farewell to ‘outstanding patriot’ Jacqui Mofokeng

Nica Richards

Death from Covid-19 comes just a day after her daughter passed away.

One of the Gauteng legislature’s longest serving ANC members, Jacqueline “Jacqui” Mofokeng, has died of Covid-19, the party confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

Mofokeng passed away a day after her daughter, Thato.

She was a member of the Gauteng legislature for more than 20 years.

She served as a chairperson of the standing committee on oversight in the Office of the Premier and Legislature, and was a chairperson of the community safety portfolio committee.

ALSO READ: Jackson Mthembu dies from Covid-19 complications

She also served on social development, education and local government portfolio committees, as well as being a deputy chief whip, chairperson of the Women’s Caucus and chairperson of the media and communications committee in the ANC caucus.

“Mofoken has been a trailblazer for many ideas that are now public interest on matters of women empowerment and the protection of the rights of women and children. She understood that the struggle for national liberation was equally a struggle against sexism and gender oppression,” said ANC caucus chief whip Mzi Khumalo in his tribute to Mofokeng.

He said Mofokeng had “a distinguished history in the anti-apartheid struggle”, with her first political role as a youth and gender activist in Tshwane. She was also the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) regional chairperson and secretary.

At the time of her death, she served as a provincial executive committee member and spokesperson for the ANCWL in Gauteng.

“The untimely demise of comrade Jacqui and her daughter, Thato, is a grim reminder that death is always with us and we are still in a battle against the invisible enemy called Covid-19.

“It is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to an outstanding patriot, a champion for the marginalised and the downtrodden and the defender of women and children,” Khumalo said.