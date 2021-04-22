Brian Sokutu
22 Apr 2021
Rise in infections threatens third Covid-19 wave

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a surge in Covid-19 cases has already hit the Northern Cape, North West and the Free State.

Professor Glenda Gray, president of SAMRC. Picture: GCIS
  A fast-approaching winter season, laxity in adhering to coronavirus protocols, cluster and super-spreader events, combined with failure to vaccinate, have begun to pose a risk to South Africa – on the verge of being hit by a third wave of Covid-19, experts warned yesterday. According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a surge in Covid-19 cases has already hit the Northern Cape, North West and the Free State. As the NICD continued to monitor trends in the three provinces to ascertain whether the rise could be attributed to cluster outbreaks, NICD senior epidemiologist Dr Harry Moultrie has...

