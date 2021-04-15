Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
15 Apr 2021
5:20 am
Covid-19
Covid-19 | Premium

J&J pause ‘bound to confuse’, side-effects rare – expert

Brian Sokutu

Professor Heather Zar of the University of Cape Town says the US incident should not be a cause for panic.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Jacques Nelles
  The decision to temporarily halt the roll-out of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine, following six US women developing a rare blood-clotting disorder and one death, amounted to government being overly cautious after over 53 000 deaths, a medical expert said yesterday. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has announced suspending the J&J vaccine roll-out while scientists deliberated over its use. This followed the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) pausing of the vaccine “out of an abundance of caution”. The SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC), which has been spearheading the J&J Sisonke phase three study, has expressed concern...

