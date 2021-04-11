Daily Covid-19 update: 931 new cases, 66 more deaths confirmed

66 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the number of deaths to 53,322.

As of Sunday, 11 April 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,558,458 with 931 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

66 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 0 from Eastern Cape, 15 from Free State, 6 from Gauteng, 0 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 35 from North West, 0 from Northern Cape and 10 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 53,322.

Recoveries now stand at 1,483,296 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

A total of 10,136,936 tests have been completed with 23,013 new tests conducted since the last report.

No vaccines seem to have been administered as of Sunday.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

England to open for business

Non-essential businesses such as hairdressers, beer gardens and gyms will reopen in England on Monday for the first time since January.

The United Kingdom, the European country with the most Covid deaths, has seen its situation greatly improve thanks to a successful vaccination campaign.

France jabs open to over 55s

France, which had a slow start to its inoculation rollout, will make vaccinations with the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs available to all citizens over the age of 55 from Monday.

Antoine Flahault, an epidemiologist from the University of Geneva, warned that vaccinations alone are not enough to beat back France’s stubbornly high infections numbers.

“Stopping adult activities is important, but another major breeding ground is schools,” he said, calling for schools to stay closed after April 26, their current date to reopen.

New curbs in Thailand

Almost 40 Thai provinces have brought in entry restrictions and quarantine requirements for people travelling from Bangkok and other coronavirus hotspots ahead of a holiday travel period, as the capital grapples with soaring infections.

India bans remdesivir exports

India bans the export of remdesivir as infections soar to a new daily high and hospitals grapple with increasing demand for the coronavirus treatment drug.

The vast nation has experienced a sharp rise in cases in recent weeks, adding 152,000 new cases on Sunday to take the toll to 13.3 million infections.

Libya launches campaign

Libya officially launches its coronavirus vaccination campaign, starting with Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah.

The north African country has so far received 200,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, alongside over 57,600 AstraZeneca shots, the latter delivered through the Covax programme.

2.9 million dead

At least 2,929,563 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 561,783 deaths, followed by Brazil with 351,334, Mexico with 209,212, India with 169,275 and Britain with 127,080.