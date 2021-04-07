 
 
Expert warns of Covid-19 third wave danger signs

Dr Jo Barnes: ‘The chances are high that we will see an increase in cases. The only question is by how many the cases will rise.’

07 Apr 2021
Picture File: A Covid-19 patient waiting to be admitted at the field hospital by the entrance to Steve Biko Academic Hospital where Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited, 11 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

With the Easter holidays over, Dr Jo Barnes, a senior lecturer at the department of health systems and public health at Stellenbosch University, has raised concerns regarding the number of Covid-19 tests that were conducted. She said not enough measures were taken to detect the early stages of the country’s third wave of the coronavirus. There were two aspects to the problem. “We need much increased testing that is more easily accessed by the general population in order to keep track of hotspots and to act timeously when cases rise. And we need to get better cooperation from the people...

