 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

A third Covid-19 wave: It’s just a question of time

Covid-19 2 hours ago

A third wave of infections is spreading like wildfire across Europe and, according to reports, the rate of infection is higher than this time last year.

Hein Kaiser
06 Apr 2021
04:26:07 PM
PREMIUM!
A third Covid-19 wave: It’s just a question of time

The third wave is coming, it is just a matter of when, according to general practitioner Dr Tshego Masemola. Picture: Screengrab

There is a third wave of Covid-19 infections coming and it is just a matter of when and how hard South Africa will be hit. A third wave of infections is now spreading like wildfire across Europe and, according to reports, the rate of infection is higher than this time last year. General practitioner Dr Tshego Masemola believes it is now more important than ever for people to remain compliant and be vigilant despite possible lockdown fatigue. She says while she had a “mild version” of Covid-19, the psychological impact was severe. “The constant idea of the disease blowing up inside...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Pubs and restaurants prime suspects as Covid-19 cases surge at university 6.4.2021
Covid-19 outbreaks at higher learning institutions worrying says Prof 2.4.2021
Blood tests finds tens of millions of us might already have had Covid-19 13.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News How South Africans lost money in a bitcoin scam on Facebook

Local News Joburg proposes surcharge for all prepaid City Power customers

World Russia’s Putin allowed to stay in power until 2036

Proteas Proteas keeper De Kock escapes fake fielding charge

Opinion Here’s why it’s not true that SA roads are the most dangerous

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.