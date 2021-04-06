Covid-19 update: SA records 452 new cases and 8 deaths

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 1 552 416, with 452 new cases recorded since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also reported 8 more Covid-19 deaths: 4 from Eastern Cape and 4 from Gauteng.

This brings the total number of deaths to 52,995.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” said Mkhize.

The country’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1 478 088, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

India infections hit record high –

India’s worst-hit state ramps up its coronavirus restrictions as the number of daily infections nationwide exceeds 100,000 for the first time.

Hopes the outbreak may be subsiding in the nation of 1.3 billion people have been dashed as a fresh wave pushes the national total to 12.5 million infections and 165,000 deaths.

– UK to reopen pubs –

Britons can return to the country’s pubs and restaurants from next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says, although he holds off on an anticipated announcement about restarting foreign travel.

With almost half the population vaccinated, the country is well ahead of its European neighbours.

– Tehran sees red –

The new daily Covid-19 infections reach a four-month high in Iran as the capital Tehran is put on the highest virus risk level “red”.

The Islamic republic is battling the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak with case numbers rising after a surge in travel during the Iranian new year holidays at the end of March.

– Saudi limits pilgrims –

Saudi Arabia says only people immunised against coronavirus will be allowed to visit for the year-round umrah pilgrimage from the start of Muslim holy fasting month Ramadan.

Those who have received two doses of the vaccine, those administered a single dose at least 14 days prior, and people who have recovered from the infection will all be eligible, the pilgrimage ministry says.

– Portugal starts to reopen –

Portugal reopens museums, cafe terraces and secondary schools nearly two months after tightening Covid-19 curbs following a wave of cases early this year.

But it’s still only four people to a table and group training sessions at gyms and sports venues remain banned.

– Shops open again in Greece –

Greece relaxes a nationwide lockdown by opening most retail shops despite high levels of Covid-19 infections and fatalities.

By allowing people to “decompress” outside as the weather warms, the government hopes to fix an economy that has taken a battering from reduced tourism.

Kiev turns screws –

Ukrainian capital Kiev introduces new curbs, including closing primary schools and restrictions on travel with public transport to essential workers like doctors.

The city of three million is “very close” to the “collapse of the medical system”, Mayor Vitali Klitschko says.

– Venice vaccinates on vaporettos –

Venice vaccinates some elderly residents on a vaporetto, using one of the city’s sturdy, public water buses as a floating clinic, but only for Easter Monday.

Other unusual venues being used to boost Italy’s vaccine campaign over the long weekend, include Naples’ Capodimonte Museum and Monza’s historic race track north of Milan.

– France to make vaccines –

With Europe’s vaccine rollout in part hampered by production problems, manufacturing is set to begin in France with contractor Delpharm producing doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, the economy ministry says.

New daily cases have surged to around 40,000 in France, double the level a month ago, as the country struggles to contain a third wave of infections.

– More than 2.8 million dead –

The coronavirus has killed at least 2,855,223 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1900 GMT Monday. At least 131,332,667 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,240 followed by India with 478 and Russia with 343.

