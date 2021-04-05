Easter booze rules reduce drunk driving but cause super-spreader events

Easter booze rules reduce drunk driving but cause super-spreader eventsCovid-19 2 hours ago
‘Probably in 10 days’ time we can see what happens to the country’s infection rate and know whether we are successful or not,’ says Professor Glenda Gray
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World Russia’s Putin allowed to stay in power until 2036
Proteas Proteas keeper De Kock escapes fake fielding charge
Opinion Here’s why it’s not true that SA roads are the most dangerous
Business News Amid threat of darkness, Eskom says it won’t be ‘bullied’ by Oracle
Politics ‘ANC has never protected me’ – Zuma lifts lid on top six meeting