Daily Covid-19 update: 463 new cases identified, no deaths in these provinces

Citizen Reporter

As of Sunday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1 551 964, with 463 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

33 more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 2, Gauteng 2, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West, 18, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 1.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 52 987.

Recoveries now stand at 1 477 363, with a 95% recovery rate.

A total of 9 968 203 tests have been completed, with 12 117 tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered remains at 269 102.

