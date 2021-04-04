Covid-19
Covid-19
Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
4 Apr 2021
9:15 pm

Daily Covid-19 update: 463 new cases identified, no deaths in these provinces

Citizen Reporter

Recoveries now stand at 1 477 363, with a 95% recovery rate.

A South African Health Worker is inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine shot at the Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town on February 17, 2021. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / POOL / AFP)

As of Sunday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1 551 964, with 463 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

33 more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 2, Gauteng 2, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West, 18, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 1.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 52 987.

Recoveries now stand at 1 477 363, with a 95% recovery rate.

A total of 9 968 203 tests have been completed, with 12 117 tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered remains at 269 102.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD

Biden demands to know Covid-19 origins within 90 days
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Level 2 lockdown loading: 3 rules that could change
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

NEWS

Cracks beginning to show in SA's vaccination data system
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

NEWS

Covid-19 update: 3084 new cases recorded in SA
17 hours ago
17 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD

Biden demands to know Covid-19 origins within 90 days
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Level 2 lockdown loading: 3 rules that could change
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

NEWS

Cracks beginning to show in SA's vaccination data system
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

NEWS

Covid-19 update: 3084 new cases recorded in SA
17 hours ago
17 hours ago