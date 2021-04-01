Covid-19 1.4.2021 11:38 am

DA Western Cape goes international in search for vaccines

Siyanda Ndlovu
DA Western Cape goes international in search for vaccines

Nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi in the Western Cape was the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa. Picture: GCIS

Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government is in constant contact with various consulates, consular generals and ambassadors for excess vaccines.

The DA in the Western Cape has gone international in its race to find vaccines for its citizens.

This was revealed by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde during a weekly digital conference to provide updates on Covid-19 in the province and safety over the Easter weekend.

Winde was responding to media questions about the province’s plans to procure vaccines.

“From us as a government, from my side as the premier and our director-general and our international relations side we have sent letters requesting excess vaccines from other governments,” Winde said.

“I have approached many governments around the world to… we have written letters to those governments to say if you have got excess vaccines and specifically what would help us, at the moment which is the J&J or Pfizer [vaccine] we are really keen on purchasing them and the other vaccines that are still in the process of being approved by SAHPRA,” Winde said.

“We know that for example there are countries in Europe that have ordered 1.6 or 1.8 times the vaccines for their population and there are countries like Canada who have ordered up to three times their population number.”

“So if they get to find numbers that they can’t use then we are in the market to purchase them.”

ALSO READ: DA on vaccine procurement: ‘Five minutes later there will be corruption’

Winde said that the provincial government was in constant contact with various consulates, consular generals and ambassadors.

“We are serious about finding vaccines to fill the gap, because getting vaccines into the arms of our citizens is how we mitigate risk going forward and how we get back to work and save the jobs we have lost.”

He also said the WC government had identified 28 companies, wholesalers, suppliers and manufacturers that have been approached in order to procure vaccines as soon as they become available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA calls on govt to immediately begin roll-out of AstraZeneca jabs 19.3.2021
Over 100,000 healthcare workers in SA vaccinated for Covid-19, says Health Dept 6.3.2021
EFF accuses government of misleading citizens on J&J vaccine trial 2.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dudu Gumede: much more than a colleague

Africa All SA citizens in Mozambique successfully evacuated

Protests SAA pilots’ unusual demand: ‘Retrench us’

Parliament Two MPs to be suspended without pay over EFF-Gordhan fracas

Politics ‘Me worry?’ – Magashule says he’s not stressed about ANC ultimatum

today in print

Read Today's edition