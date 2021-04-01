‘Cyril’s great vaccine failure’ – DA, EFF bemoan scant jabs details

‘Cyril’s great vaccine failure’ – DA, EFF bemoan scant jabs detailsCovid-19 3 hours ago
Despite fanfare about millions of vaccines about to hit SA, details about the rollout are flimsy and seemingly pie in the sky.
