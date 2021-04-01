 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘Cyril’s great vaccine failure’ – DA, EFF bemoan scant jabs details

Covid-19 3 hours ago

Despite fanfare about millions of vaccines about to hit SA, details about the rollout are flimsy and seemingly pie in the sky.

Rorisang Kgosana
01 Apr 2021
05:00:10 AM
PREMIUM!
‘Cyril’s great vaccine failure’ – DA, EFF bemoan scant jabs details

Picture: AFP

While President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about all the vaccines apparently about to hit SA’s shores, there was little detail on when it was all going to happen as everything still hinges on obtaining South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) go-ahead. Calling it “Cyril’s great vaccine failure”, DA leader John Steenhuisen compared governments “rollout” plan to former president Thabo Mbeki’s antiretroviral roll-out. “Benchmark countries such as Chile and Rwanda have achieved rates of 300 000 and 70 000 doses administered per day, respectively. Israel has already covered 55% of its population,” Steenhuisen said in a statement yesterday. “The ‘roll-out’ they...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Zimbabwe puts SA to shame on Covid-19 jab front 1.4.2021
Daily Covid-19 update: Three provinces record no deaths 31.3.2021
Football teams still enjoy ‘home advantage’ without fans – study 31.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dudu Gumede: much more than a colleague

Africa All SA citizens in Mozambique successfully evacuated

Protests SAA pilots’ unusual demand: ‘Retrench us’

Parliament Two MPs to be suspended without pay over EFF-Gordhan fracas

Politics ‘Me worry?’ – Magashule says he’s not stressed about ANC ultimatum

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.