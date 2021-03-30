Covid-19
Daily Covid-19 update: 756 new cases as Gauteng records most deaths

On Tuesday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa kept South Africa on lockdown level 1 ahead of the long Easter weekend.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Twitter

As of Tuesday, 30 March 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,546,735. with 756 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

78 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 1 from Eastern Cape, 7 from Free State, 45 from Gauteng, 9 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 7 from Limpopo, 4 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 2 from Northern Cape and 3 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 52,788.

READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s ‘family meeting’ address ahead of Easter

Recoveries now stand at 1,473,588, representing a recovery rate of 95%. 

A total of 9,844,835 tests have been completed with 24,842 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 251 707.

Easter weekend regulations

On Tuesday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa kept South Africa on lockdown level 1 ahead of the long Easter weekend, albeit with a few changes pertaining to liquor sales.

Ramaphosa announced that offsite liquor sales would be banned from Good Friday until next Monday (Family Day).

“Just those four days,” the president said on Tuesday evening.

However, onsite sales of liquor at taverns, restaurants and similar remain permitted, in accordance with the establishment’s licence conditions and the curfew.

