SA geared for vaccine rollout, as Sisonke study ends

Covid-19 2 hours ago

Once the South African Health Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approves it, the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine rollout can finally start

Rorisang Kgosana
30 Mar 2021
06:25:42 PM
Professor Glenda Gray, president of SAMRC, inspects the first delivery of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine that arrived in SA on 16 February 2021 at the OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: GCIS

The Covid-19 vaccination of healthcare workers is soon coming to an end as the Sisonke study receives its last batch of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, while the rest of the country is anxiously waiting for the rollout of an official mass vaccination programme. The final 200,000 doses of the globally preferred single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are expected to arrive around 9 April or 10 April. The country has so far received 300,000 doses, including 40,000 which landed last Friday, said head of the Sisonke vaccination study Professor Glenda Gray. The study had, as of Monday afternoon,...

