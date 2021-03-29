Daily Covid-19 update: 548 new cases while three provinces record no deaths

As of Monday, 29 March 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,545,979 with 548 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.
47 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 3 from Eastern Cape, 2 from Free State, 15 from Gauteng, 0 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 23 from North West, 1 from Northern Cape and 3 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 52,710.
Recoveries now stand at 1,472,645 representing a recovery rate of 95%.
A total of 9,819,994 tests have been completed with 16,123 new tests conducted since the last report.
Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 239,665.
Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
‘Missing link’ animal
A mission of international experts to Wuhan concludes it is very likely that Covid-19 first passed to humans from a bat through an intermediary animal, and all but rules out a laboratory leak.
J&J for Europe, Africa
Johnson & Johnson says it plans to start delivering its one-shot vaccine to Europe on April 19, giving the continent a boost as it struggles to speed up its vaccination drive.
It also says it will deliver up to 400 million doses to African countries, with the first shipments expected to arrive in the third quarter of 2021.
‘Happy Monday’
England begins easing its lockdown on what newspapers dub “Happy Monday” with people flocking to parks and pools as stay-at-home orders are relaxed to allow outdoor gatherings of up to six people and the resumption of amateur sports.
Debt relief
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for greater debt relief and new creative financing to help poorer nations deal with the pandemic.
Muted Holi
Indian authorities clamp down on Holi, one of the country’s biggest Hindu festivals, banning it in some states and territories including Delhi, as the country passed 12 million cases and Mumbai records its steepest-ever rise in daily infections.
Merkel clash
The leader of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party, Armin Laschet, rebuffs her criticsm of Germany’s 16 federal states for straying from agreed coronavirus measures, insisting they are taking the pandemic seriously.
Chinese jabs for Palestinians
The Palestinian Authority receives 100,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm jab, the largest single batch of coronavirus vaccines yet to reach the Palestinian territories.
Portugal flight ban
Portugal’s government extends its suspension of flights to and from Brazil and Britain until April 15, in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19 variants.
Nearly 2.8 million dead
At least 2,784,276 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.
The US is the worst-affected country with 549,335 deaths followed by Brazil with 312,206 fatalities, Mexico with 201,623, India with 161,843 and Britain with 126,592 deaths.
